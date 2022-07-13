Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in Polaris by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.79. Polaris has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

