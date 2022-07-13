Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

