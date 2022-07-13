GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $93.64

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.64 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 108.92 ($1.30), with a volume of 830514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.28).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 131.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £958.89 million and a PE ratio of 570.53.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In related news, insider Andrew Didham bought 25,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.92 ($35,680.21). Also, insider Dawn Crichard bought 21,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £24,993.57 ($29,725.94).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.