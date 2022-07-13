New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.01

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 65684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

