Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

KMT stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

