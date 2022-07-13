C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $945,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 653,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

