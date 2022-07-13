Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Given New €13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €11.00 ($11.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORAN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised Orange from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE ORAN opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 219.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 342.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

