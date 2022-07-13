Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Lowered to $161.00 at Evercore ISI

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $173.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $145.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.34.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

