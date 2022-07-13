Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.94.

ECL opened at $157.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average is $177.72. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $153,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

