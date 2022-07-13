Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $8.85

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.24. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 18,506 shares.

YMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

