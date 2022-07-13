System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Up to $7.78

Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $8.09. System1 shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 118 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SST. DA Davidson lifted their target price on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of System1 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on System1 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of System1 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,402,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,160,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,287,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,224,681.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000.

System1 Company Profile (NYSE:SST)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

