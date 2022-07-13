Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.91

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.91 and last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 66974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins lowered Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark lowered Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.31 million and a P/E ratio of 26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.11.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$65.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

