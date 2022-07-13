Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Down to $34.38

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.38, but opened at $32.60. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 118,116 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

