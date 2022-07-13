Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up to $24.55

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.55, but opened at $26.05. Camtek shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 232 shares traded.
Several research firms have commented on CAMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 644,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $19,601,000. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $14,473,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $2,711,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
