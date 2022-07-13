Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up to $24.55

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.55, but opened at $26.05. Camtek shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 232 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on CAMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 644,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $19,601,000. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $14,473,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $2,711,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

