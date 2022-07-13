Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $26.16

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.16, but opened at $24.62. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 32,175 shares.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. CLSA cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

