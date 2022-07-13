Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up to $22.49

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $22.99. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 2,854 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The firm has a market cap of $921.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

