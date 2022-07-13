PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.21.

PACCAR stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after acquiring an additional 273,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 101,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,406,000 after acquiring an additional 176,010 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

