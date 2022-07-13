Barclays Lowers Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $15.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $291.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.50. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

