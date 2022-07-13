Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCH. Grupo Santander raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCH opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

