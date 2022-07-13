Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Shares of ROKU opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.49.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

