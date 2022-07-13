M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.50 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered M.D.C. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of MDC opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 35.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,182,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in M.D.C. by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 273,380 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 217,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,454 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 69.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 152,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

