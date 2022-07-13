Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

SABR opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Sabre has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

