Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

