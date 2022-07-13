Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $441.44.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $377.46 on Tuesday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

