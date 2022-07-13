WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $91.48.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 193,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

