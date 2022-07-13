XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.10.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

