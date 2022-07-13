United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $179.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.26. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

