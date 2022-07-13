Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE:UHS opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.17. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.