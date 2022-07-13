Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

