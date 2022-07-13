Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.50 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.42.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL stock opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after acquiring an additional 793,239 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,719,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.