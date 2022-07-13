Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

SRC stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 140.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

