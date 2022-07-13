Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 859,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,967,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

About Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

