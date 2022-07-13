Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 859,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,967,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.
About Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC)
