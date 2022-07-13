Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Trading Up 7.1%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 134,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,042,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.01.

Auxly Cannabis Group ( TSE:XLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

