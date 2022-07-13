Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.05

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 1829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.
In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,678,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,780 shares of company stock worth $9,205,053. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 513,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 260,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.