Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.05

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 1829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,678,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,780 shares of company stock worth $9,205,053. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 513,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 260,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

