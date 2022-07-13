Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $190.00

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 193.40 ($2.30), with a volume of 97242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.60 ($2.36).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 200 ($2.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 879.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.90. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.84 ($2,138.25).

About Ninety One Group (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

