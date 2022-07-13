National Express Group (LON:NEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $174.00

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 174 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.11), with a volume of 82350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.04) to GBX 300 ($3.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

In other news, insider Chris Davies acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £30,750 ($36,572.31). Also, insider John Armitt sold 5,617 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £12,919.10 ($15,365.25).

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

