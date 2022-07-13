Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.49

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.49 and last traded at $87.49, with a volume of 1131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,446,000 after acquiring an additional 914,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $75,689,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

