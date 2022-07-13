BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $656.04

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 656.04 ($7.80) and traded as low as GBX 539.20 ($6.41). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.54), with a volume of 400,285 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 518.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 656.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 681.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

