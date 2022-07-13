Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.64

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 2256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

