Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.60

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.60 and last traded at $83.83, with a volume of 377317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.81.

Several brokerages have commented on POST. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average is $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 101.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,398,000 after buying an additional 1,356,326 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 23.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after purchasing an additional 336,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,096,000 after purchasing an additional 267,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 355.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,117 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

