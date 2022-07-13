Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,045.00

Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,045 ($24.32) and last traded at GBX 2,030 ($24.14), with a volume of 9607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,020 ($24.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,756.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,592.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,600.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 30 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.67%.

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

