Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Shares of WLKP opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $839.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.75%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $836,685.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,704,000 after buying an additional 422,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 538,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 227,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.