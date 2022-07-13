Comparing The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and California First Leasing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $19.70 billion 3.30 $5.67 billion $11.82 13.29 California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 26.14% 12.43% 1.22% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group and California First Leasing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 1 9 6 0 2.31 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $204.87, suggesting a potential upside of 30.41%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats California First Leasing on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting services; foreign exchange, derivatives, fixed income, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,629 branches and 9,523 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

