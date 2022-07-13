Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday.
Shares of MFIN opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $151.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.34. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $166,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.