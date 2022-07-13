Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Iteris to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Iteris alerts:

NASDAQ ITI opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 980,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,740,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,229,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 342,657 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.