Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HELE. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.67.

HELE stock opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.68.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.77. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

