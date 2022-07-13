CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSX. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

CSX stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 27,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

