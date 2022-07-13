Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.82.

Shares of IR stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

