Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.22.

OTIS opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

