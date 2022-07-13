Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.